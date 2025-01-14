Following a disastrous Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-24 and a series whitewash against New Zealand at home, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to enforce guidelines for the Indian National Cricket Team, which include wives of players not staying on tour for its full duration. BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla Spills Beans on ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Squad Selection, Rubbishes Reports of Rifts in India Cricket Team.

As reported by Dainik Jagran, the BCCI, along with chief selector Ajit Agarkar, head coach Gautam Gambhir, and Test and ODI skipper Rohit Sharma, decided to take this strict call during their review meeting. The board stated that wives and family members of players would not travel with the team for the entire tour. For a series/tournament lasting 45 days, the wife or family member can stay for 14 days, and in case of a short tour, the span is reduced to seven. Rohit Sharma to Play Ranji Trophy 2024-25? Indian Captain 'Expresses Interest' to Train With Mumbai Team After Poor Show in Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

BCCI believes that the performances of players are being affected due to the presence of family for the entirety of the tour. It has also been reportedly decided that Indian players will travel in a team bus, and individual or solo travel will not be permitted, a trend that has become rampant in the last few years.

BCCI has also decided to curb the power of Gautam Gambhir's manager, who has been barred from staying in the team hotel and will not be permitted to watch matches from the VIP box or travel in the team bus.

