A mega clash awaits fans as Chennai Super Kings will take on Mumbai Indians in the upcoming fixture of IPL 2023 on Saturday, May 6. The game will take place in MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai and has a starting time of 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of IPL 2023. The important IPL 2023 match between CSK vs MI will be telecast live on Star Sports network channels with commentary in several regional languages. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide free live streaming of the Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians match.

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

