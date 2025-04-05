Looking to earn their first since 2010 at Chepauk, Delhi Capitals will take on Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on April 5. The CSK vs DC IPL 2025 match will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium and will start at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports are the official broadcast partner in India of IPL 2025. Fans can watch the CSK vs DC IPL 2025 live telecast viewing options on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada TV channels. Fans looking for an online viewing option of the IPL 2025 Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals match can switch to the JioHotstar app and website, but after purchasing a subscription. Today’s IPL 2025 Match Live: Check TATA Indian Premier League Schedule for April 5.

CSK vs DC IPL 2025 Live

Chepauk’s challenge awaits! DC hasn’t won here since 2010—can they rewrite history or will CSK keep their fortress intact? 💛🔵#IPLonJioStar 👉 #CSKvDC | 5th April, 2:30 PM on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 Hindi & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/SrJ5a4SopX — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 5, 2025

