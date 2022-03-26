The IPL 2022 is here and is set to get underway with Chennai Super Kings taking on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium on March 26. The match would begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans can watch live telecast of this game in Bengali on Star Sports 1 Bangla. For live streaming, they can refer to the Disney+ Hotstar app.

See Details:

From 5:30 PM! Catch the opening match #CSKvKKR today LIVE on Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports Select 1/1 HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu & 1 Kannada. Also, watch it from 6:58 PM on Star Sports 1 Bangla. — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)