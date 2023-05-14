Chennai Super Kings will face Kolkata Knight Riders in their upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match on Sunday, May 14. The game will begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of IPL 2023 in India. Fans can watch the live telecast of the CSK vs KKR match on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Gold/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada channels. The free live streaming of this game will be available on the JioCinema app and website. IPL 2023: Did Sunrisers Hyderabad Submit Wrong Team Sheet vs LSG? Scott Styris Explains How Sanvir Singh Missed His Debut.

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Telecast Details

In their quest for crucial points, @KKRiders are faced with the challenge of beating top-spot-seeking @ChennaiIPL in their own backyard! Tune-in to #CSKvKKR at #IPLonStar Today | Pre-show at 7 PM & LIVE action at 7:30 PM | Star Sports Network#BetterTogether pic.twitter.com/PAE6tBO1Ev — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 14, 2023

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Streaming Details

