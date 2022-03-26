Kolkata Knight Riders take on Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2022 opener on March 26 at the Wankhede Stadium. The match would begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports network would provide live telecast of the game while fans can look to Disney+Hotstar to live stream the game.

See Details Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)