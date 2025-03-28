Match 8 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see the box-office ticket clash between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on March 28. The CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, and start at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the IPL 2025. Fans in India can find the Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 live telecast viewing options on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, and Star Sports 3 TV channels. Fans in India can get the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 live streaming viewing option on the JioHotstar app and website. However, for complete coverage of the match, fans will require a subscription. Star Sports Channel Number on Airtel Digital TV, TATA Play, Videocon d2h, Dish TV: Where to Watch Telecast of IPL 2025 On DTH.

CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 Live

A high voltage clash between #CSK & #RCB deserves a star-studded lineup! ⭐ Get ready for an electrifying Starcast bringing you all the action, insights & more! 🎤⚡#IPLonJioStar 👉 #CSKvRCB | FRI, 28th MAR | 6:30 PM | LIVE on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 3… pic.twitter.com/HQf9R6CCsA — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 28, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)