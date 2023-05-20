Delhi Capitals will be taking on Chennai Super Kings in their upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match on Saturday, May 20. The game will begin at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of IPL 2023 and fans will be able to watch the live telecast of this match on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada channels. Meanwhile, JioCinema will be providing the live streaming of this game in India. Why Are Delhi Capitals Wearing Special Rainbow Jersey Against CSK in IPL 2023 Match? Know Reason.

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 Live Telecast Details

While a @ChennaiIPL win will all but guarantee them a spot in the top 4, a @DelhiCapitals win will spice up the points table, in the #RaceToPlayoffs. Tune-in to #DCvCSK at #IPLonStar Today | Pre-show at 2:30 PM & LIVE action at 3:30 PM | Star Sports Network#BetterTogether pic.twitter.com/Zxut2akyZf — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 20, 2023

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 Live Streaming Details

