Delhi Capitals will take on Gujarat Titans in the 60th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on blockbuster Sunday. The DC vs GT IPL 2025 match will be hosted at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi and will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans in India can find viewing options of the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 1 & 2 SD/HD, Star Sports 2 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Kannada, and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. Fans in India can watch the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 match live streaming viewing option on the JioHotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the IPL 2025 match, viewers will require a subscription. IPL 2025 Points Table Updated With NRR: Kolkata Knight Riders out of Play-Off Race After RCB vs KKR Match Called-Off Due to Rain.

DC vs GT IPL 2025 Free Live Streaming Online

Skipper stands tall on SUPER SUNDAY! 🤩🙌🏻#TeamIndia’s potential Test captain is leading from the front for #GT and he looks unstoppable!🔥 Will he become the first skipper to win both the IPL and the Orange Cap in the same season? 👀#IPLonJioStar 👉 #DCvGT | SUN, MAY 18,… pic.twitter.com/s3yls8DJyi — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 18, 2025

