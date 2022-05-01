Delhi Capitals (DC) are ready to face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2022 on Sunday, May 01. The DC vs LSG match will be played at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy and is set to start at 03:30 PM IST(Indian Standard Time). Star sports will provide live telecast of the game. Fans can also log into Disney+ Hotstar app for the live online streaming of DC vs LSG.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)