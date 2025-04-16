Second-placed Delhi Capitals will host eight-placed Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday, April 16. The DC vs RR IPL 2025 match is scheduled to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi from 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025 in India, and fans can watch the DC vs RR live telecast viewing options on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi SD & HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports Kannada, and Star Sports Telugu TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option for the Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 match live streaming viewing options on the JioHotstar app and website, but they will need a subscription. IPL 2025: Sanjay Bangar Criticises Rajasthan Royals’ Bowling Attack After 58-Run Defeat to Gujarat Titans, Says ‘RR Needed Sixth Bowling Option To Ease Pressure on Main Bowlers’.

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 Match:

Two points on the line and everything to play for today 🔥💗 pic.twitter.com/uTaC2HV5Ab — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 16, 2025

