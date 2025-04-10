Mumbai, April 10: Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar believes Rajasthan Royals (RR) should have got a proper sixth bowling option, which would have eased the pressure on other bowlers during their 58-run defeat to Gujarat Titans’ (GT) in IPL 2025. Barring Jofra Archer’s 1-30, none of the RR bowlers exerted serious pressure on GT batters as the hosts’ made a solid 217/6. In reply, RR were bowled out for 159 in 19.2 overs and suffered their third defeat of the competition. IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans Wicketkeeper-Batter Jos Buttler Reflects on Playing Against Former Team Rajasthan Royals, Says ‘Felt Strange… but Was More Desperate for Win’.

What also hurt RR was the absence of leg-spin all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga due to personal reasons, though his replacement Fazalhaq Farooqi had an economy rate below 10.

"A wonderful wicket to bat on and the ball was coming on nicely. There was a little bit of pace and bounce which Jofra (Archer) exploited really well – (he was) the standout bowler.

“But apart from him, just felt that Rajasthan Royals had to have a sixth bowling option to take a little bit of pressure away from the other bowlers. In such batting-friendly conditions, you certainly felt they were under the pump," said Bangar on ESPNCricinfo. IPL 2025: Sai Sudharsan’s Explosive 82 Powers Gujarat Titans To Beat Rajasthan Royals With 58-Run Win.

Wasim Jaffer, the former India batter, also felt RR missed the services of Hasaranga big time at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

"I think they missed Hasaranga, somebody who could take wickets in the middle overs. (Maheesh) Theekshana, even though he took a couple of wickets (2-54), didn't look like (he was) putting any pressure. He and Tushar (Deshpande, 2-53) went for 50-plus, that cost them more than 100 runs in those eight overs."

RR, the IPL 2008 champions, are now at seventh place in the points table and are slated to face Rajat Patidar-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in a Sunday afternoon clash at their original home venue, Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

