Delhi Capitals will take on Mumbai Indians in the next fixture of Women's Premier League 2023 on Thursday, March 9. The game will begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Both Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians are coming up with two consecutive victories. Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights of WPL 2023. The important match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will be telecasted live on Sports18 SD and HD. Meanwhile, fans can watch the free live streaming of this game on the JioCinema app and website. RCB Funny Memes Go Viral As Smriti Mandhana-led Side Face Third Consecutive Defeat in WPL 2023.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians on JioCinema

