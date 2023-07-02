An intriguing day awaits in the Ashes 2023 2nd Test at Lord's as Australia enter Day 5 with upper hand on England. They are ahead by 257 runs with England having only six wickets in their bag. The match resumes at 3.30 pm (Indian Standard Time) at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London. Sony Sports is the official broadcast partner of Ashes 2023 in India and the live telecast of this match would be on Sony Sports Ten 5 SD/HD. Fans can also watch the live streaming of this match on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. ‘I’ve Lost My Mate..’ Nathan Lyon Refers to Phil Hughes’ Death, Criticises Kevin Pietersen for Saying Australia Sent Him to Bat in a Bid to Avail Concussion Substitute.

ENG vs AUS 2nd Test 2023 Day 5 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

A thriller awaits on Day 5️⃣ of the 2nd Test 🤩 🔥 Can 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 level the series or will 🇦🇺 go 2-0 up? 🤔#SonySportsNetwork #Ashes2023 #RivalsForever #ENGvAUS pic.twitter.com/CkZyoLmBMf — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 2, 2023

