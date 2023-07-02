Australia’s key spinner, Nathan Lyon, rejected former cricketer, Kevin Pietersen’s claims that the Kangaroos had sent the spinner in to bat in order to have a chance to avail of calling a concussion substitute if the off-spinner gets hit by a bouncer. Slamming the former England cricketer, the off-spinner said the comment blurted out by Pietersen is absurd since he lost his friend, Phillip Hughes, after being hit on the head by a bouncer. Lyon was present on the field when Hughes passed away after being brutally hit on the head by a bouncer at the Sydney cricket ground in 2014. Mitchell Starc’s Catch of Ben Duckett Ruled Not Out After Ball Hits Ground During Ashes 2023 2nd Test (Watch Video).

“Test cricket’s been around a lot longer than I have and injuries are part of the game. I have heard comments that I only went out there to get hit in the head, but I’m really against that. I have lost one of my mates due to being hit in the head, so I think that’s a really poor conversation being had, if I’m honest with you. But no, I don’t think for soft tissue injuries (there should be substitutes). But for concussion it’s a pretty big risk, so I’m happy with that, but any other injuries, no. That’s my opinion,” Lyon said to the reporters.

During England’s innings, Kevin Pietersen on air, said that the Australian had sent Lyon out to bat hoping that the spinner gets concussed in a bid to avail Todd Murphy as a concussion substitute.

Pietersen said, “Imagine if he (Lyon) had been hit on the head and got concussion, he’d have got a like-for-like replacement and a world-class spinner (Murphy), based on how he performed in India, it gives food for thought,”

During his stay at the crease, Lyon faced 13 balls and contributed with four runs. The off spinner was lauded for coming out to bat despite being injured.

