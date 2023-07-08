Australia are four down with a lead of 142-runs under their belt and the conditions are still in favour of the bowlers. They would want to take the target away from England's reach and seal the series. Australia and England resume their action on Day 3 for the third Ashes Test on July 8, 2023, Friday, at 3.30 PM (Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds. Sony Sports is the official broadcast partner of Ashes 2023 in India and the live telecast of this match would be on Sony Sports Ten 5 SD/HD. Fans can also watch the live streaming of this match on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee.

ENG vs AUS 3rd Test 2023 Day 3 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

A match that is turning into a cliffhanger 🍿🏏 England or Australia - which team will take a giant stride towards victory on Day 3️⃣? #SonySportsNetwork #ENGvAUS #RivalsForever #TheAshes #Ashes2023 pic.twitter.com/OKqaNpAyzd — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)