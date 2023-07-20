The 4th Ashes Test between England and Australia has gotten underway on Wednesday, July 19 at Old Trafford in Manchester. Day 1 of the high-voltage clash witnessed Australia piling on 299 runs at the cost of eight wickets. The action will move towards Day 2 and the match will kick-start at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) on July 20. Sony Sports is the official broadcaster of Ashes 2023 in India and thus, fans can tune in to Sony Sports Ten 5 SD/HD to watch the live telecast of the game. Also, cricket fanatics in India can live stream the match online on the SonyLIV app or website. Jonny Bairstow Catch Video: Watch England Wicketkeeper Grab Stunner to Dismiss Mitchell Marsh During ENG vs AUS Ashes 4th Test 2023

ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes Test 2023 Day 2 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

With loads of action and entertainment unfolding on Day 1️⃣, the 4th Test of the #Ashes2023 is poised evenly 🙌 Set your reminders for the Day 2️⃣ ⏳#SonySportsNetwork #ENGvAUS #RivalsForever #TheAshes pic.twitter.com/sGkC7xgVsc — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)