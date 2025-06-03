The England national cricket team are hosting the West Indies national cricket team in the third and final One-Day International of the three-ODI series on Tuesday, June 3. The ENG vs WI 3rd ODI 2025 will be played at Kennington Oval in London and will start at 5:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to all international matches in England and will provide live telecast viewing options of ENG vs WI 2025 on Sony Sports 1 TV channel in India. For online streaming viewing options, fans can log onto the Sony LIV app and website for ENG vs WI 3rd ODI 2025 live action in India. FanCode will also provide viewing options for online streaming on their app and website, which will require buying a match pass. ENG vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, 3rd ODI 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for England vs West Indies Cricket Match in London.

ENG vs WI 3rd ODI 2025 Live

Caribbean flair meets English fire 🔥 West Indies take on England in a 3-match ODI series that promises pace, power and passion. 📅 May 29 – June 3 📍 Birmingham. Cardiff. London. 📱Stream it LIVE on FanCode#ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/PbRPgg2g3N — FanCode (@FanCode) May 29, 2025

