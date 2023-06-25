Tammy Beaumont's spectacular double century headlined Day 3 of the Women's Ashes 2023 One-Off Test and England would hope to take inspiration from her performance and build on as play heads into the fourth day. Action on Day 4 is set to get underway at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. Sony Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Women's Ashes in India and the live telecast of this would be available on Sony Sports Ten 1 channel. Fans can also watch live streaming of the match on the SonyLIV app and website. Jio users can watch this game live on the JioTV app for free. Tammy Beaumont Becomes 8th Women Cricketer to Complete Test Double Hundred, Achieves Feat During ENG-W vs AUS-W Women's Ashes 2023 One-Off Test.

Tammy Beaumont Celebrates Her 200

