The India Women's National Cricket Team is set to lock horns with the England Women's National Cricket Team in the second ODI of the ENG-W vs IND-W 2nd ODI 2025 on Saturday, July 19. The ENG-W vs IND-W 2nd ODI 2025 is set to be played at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London and it begins at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the ENG-W vs IND-W 2025 series and fans can watch the ENG-W vs IND-W 2nd ODI 2025 live telecast will be available on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil) and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Telugu) TV channels. Online viewing options are also available for fans in India as they can watch the ENG-W vs IND-W 2nd ODI 2025 live streaming on the SonyLIV as well as FanCode apps and websites, but after purchasing subscriptions and a match or a tour pass, respectively. Smriti Mandhana Celebrates Her 29th Birthday With Teammates by Cutting Cake at Lord’s Cricket Ground Ahead of ENG-W vs IND-W 2nd ODI 2025 (Watch Video).

