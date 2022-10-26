England are slated to take on Ireland in their second match of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Wednesday, October 26. The match would be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) and is slated to start at 9:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports 1/1HD would provide live telecast of the match. Fans can also watch live streaming of this game on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

England vs Ireland Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

Fasten your seatbelts for a 🤩 day of cricket with ICC Men's #T20WorldCup 2022! Predict your winners for #IREvENG & #NZvAFG. 👇 pic.twitter.com/HVJPf9Vf6a — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 26, 2022

