In what could be Mahendra Singh Dhoni's final Indian Premier League (IPL) match, Chennai Super Kings will travel to Gujarat and take on Gujarat Titans on May 25. The GT vs CSK IPL 2025 match will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and start at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time ( IST). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans in India can find viewing options for the GT vs CSK IPL 2025 match live telecast on Star Sports 1 SD/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports 2 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. JioHotstar will provide IPL 2025 live streaming in India. Fans in India can find viewing options of the Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, viewers will need to pay subscription charges. IPL 2025: Gujarat Cricket Association Implements Heatwave Arrangements for GT vs CSK Afternoon Clash.

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 Live

He is the Prince (who was promised)! He is the Thala (of our hearts)! 🤝 He is the new India captain in Tests! He is the Greatest Indian captain! 🇮🇳 He is Gill! He is Dhoni! 🤩 At 2:30PM, Gold battles Bold...who will you cheer for? #OneLastTime 👉 #GTvCSK | MAY 25, 2:30 PM on… pic.twitter.com/D58IhwSPmv — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 25, 2025

