Gujarat Titans will be facing Kolkata Knight Riders in their next match in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The match will begin at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of IPL 2023. Fans will be able to watch the Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders match live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Gold/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Jalsha Movies/HD channels. Meanwhile, JioCinema will provide free live streaming of this game in India.

Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Telecast

Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Streaming

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)