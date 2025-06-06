After the first match ended up in a draw, India A will take on England Lions in the 2nd unofficial Test match, starting June 6. Day 1 of the India A vs England Lions 2nd unofficial Test match will be played at the County Ground, Northampton and it starts at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans in India will be able to watch the IND A vs ENG A 2nd Unofficial Test Match on the Sony Ten Sports 5 SD/HD TV channels. The India A vs England Lions live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website. SonyLIV, where IND A vs ENG A live streaming was available for the 1st unofficial Test, will also provide the same for the second game as well. Fans can also watch the India A vs England Lions 2nd Unofficial Test Match 2025 on the England Cricket app and website ecb.co.uk. Karun Nair Slams Fourth Double Hundred in First Class Cricket, Achieves Feat During India A vs England A 1st Unofficial Test.

IND A vs ENG A 2nd Unofficial Test Match 2025 Day 1 Free Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Watch our free live stream of England Lions v India A 🦁🇮🇳 We're bowling first at Northampton and Woakes has the new ball against Jaiswal and KL Rahul. Click below for the stream 👇 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 6, 2025

