India A will look to pile on more runs on the board after KL Rahul's century as the action of the 2nd unofficial Test against England Lions enters Day 2, on Saturday, June 7. The second day's play in the India A vs England Lions match is set to resume at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) at the County Ground, Northampton. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of India's tour of England 2025 and fans can watch India A vs England Lions live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. Fans can also watch the India A vs England Lions live streaming on the SonyLIV as well as JioHotstar apps and websites, but after purchasing subscriptions. Fans also have another viewing option of watching the IND A vs ENG A match on the England Cricket app and website, ecb.co.uk. KL Rahul Scores His 19th First Class Century, Achieves Feat During IND A vs ENG Lions 2nd Unofficial Test Match.

KL Rahul Hits Century in India A vs England Lions

Master-𝗞𝗟ass hundred! 👏 An innings full of patience, grit, and class - @klrahul is gearing up for the upcoming 5-match Test series against England! 👊 LIVE NOW ➡ https://t.co/W63I8THSXD Watch ENGLAND LIONS 🆚 INDIA 'A' | Day 1 👉 Streaming Now on JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/jmIBqke7eo — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 6, 2025

