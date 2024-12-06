India U19 cricket team is all set to lock horns with the Sri Lanka U19 cricket team in the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2024 semi-final. The India U19 vs SL U19 match will be played at the Sharjah Stadium on December 6. The India U19 vs SL U19 ACC Asia Cup 2024 match will begin at 10:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network has the official broadcast rights for the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024 match and the fans can tune into the Sony Sports Ten 5 channels to watch the India U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 live telecast. Similarly, SonyLIV will provide the live streaming of the India U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Men's Asia Cup 2024 match with a premium subscription. ICC Finalises Hybrid Model for Champions Trophy 2025, Extends Plan to All Events Until 2027.

IND U19 vs SL U19 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)