India and Australia reignite their rivarly in the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 as they face each other in the 1st Test on Thursday, November 9. The match will be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) stadium in Nagpur, starting at 9:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Hind/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu will provide live telecast of this match on TV sets. The live telecast of this match will also be available on DD Sports, but on DD Free Dish. For live streaming, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. IND vs AUS Live Score Updates of 1st Test 2023.

IND vs AUS 1st Test Live Streaming and Telecast Details

#TeamIndia, after an excellent run in white ball cricket, is all set to go big in the most dynamic format! 🎉 Will 🇮🇳 conquer this series?😎 Tune-in to the 1st Mastercard #INDvAUS Test Today | 8:30 AM onwards | Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar#BelieveInBlue #TestByFire pic.twitter.com/iOPA1pdStK — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 9, 2023

