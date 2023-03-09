India and Australia are set to face each other in the fourth Test, Day 1 of which starts today at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, March 9. The day's play will start at 9:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 1/HD Hindi, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu and Star Sports Kannada will provide live telecast of this match. The match's live telecast will also be available on DD Sports. Fans can also watch live streaming of this match on the Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV apps and websites. IND vs AUS Live Score Updates of 4th Test 2023 Day 1.

IND vs AUS 4th Test Live Streaming and Telecast Details

The unending thrill of this #TestByFire has us asking for more! 🔥 Cheer 📢 away! Tune-in to the 4th Mastercard #INDvAUS Test Today | 8:30 AM onwards | Star Sports Network & Disney+Hotstar.#Cricket #BelieveInBlue pic.twitter.com/UxtXWaqh6n — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 9, 2023

