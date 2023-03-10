Usman Khawaja's century put Australia in a dominant position on Day 1, but India will be looking to make a comeback when play in the 4th Test resumes on Day 2. The second day's play will start at 9:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The live telecast of this match will be available on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 1/HD Hindi, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu and Star Sports Kannada. DD Sports will also provide live telecast but only on DD Free Dish. Fans interested in watching live streaming of this match can do so on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website and the JioTV app. Virat Kohli Spotted Eating While Fielding at Slips During Day 1 of IND vs AUS 4th Test 2023, Shares Snack With Shreyas Iyer (Watch Video).

IND vs AUS 4th Test Day 2 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

We’re looking forward to 🎇🎇 on Day 2 of this #TestByFire 🔥, aren’t you? Tune-in to the 4th Mastercard#INDvAUS Test Today | 9 AM onwards | Star Sports Network & Disney+Hotstar.#Cricket #BelieveInBlue pic.twitter.com/mak993ypIr — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 10, 2023

