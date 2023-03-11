India will look to have a good start with the bat on Day 3 of the 4th Test against Australia, with openers Shubman Gill and captain Rohit Sharma at the crease. The two ensured India did not lose any wickets on Day 2 after Australia scored 480 in their first innings, largely due to Usman Khawaja's 180 and a maiden Test hundred from Cameron Green. Action on Day 3 will start at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad at 9:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). The live telecast of the day's play will be available on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 1/HD Hindi, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu and Star Sports Kannada, and DD Sports, but only on DD Free Dish. Fans can also watch live streaming of this match on the Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV apps. Camera Catches Ravindra Jadeja ‘Portraying Role of Umpire’ During IND vs AUS 4th Test 2023 Day 2 (Watch Video).

IND vs AUS 4th Test 2023 Day 3 Live

We’ll never have enough of this epic rivalry in this #TestByFire! 🤯🙌🏼 Tune-in to the 4th Mastercard #INDvAUS Test Today | 9 AM onwards | Star Sports Network & Disney+Hotstar.#Cricket #BelieveInBlue pic.twitter.com/TraFDA0gWN — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 11, 2023

