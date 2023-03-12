India enter Day 4 with some solid platform to back them up as they chase down the first innings of score of Australia with Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja at the crease. They had a good Day 3 and currently stand at 283/3 trailing by only 9 wickets in what seems to be a slow turner with lots of runs in it. Leading the series by a margin of 2-1, India will be looking to take out the otion of defeat in this game before they launch an attempt to win. Action on Day 4 will start at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad at 9:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). The live telecast of the day's play will be available on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 1/HD Hindi, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu and Star Sports Kannada, and DD Sports, but only on DD Free Dish. Fans can also watch live streaming of this match on the Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV apps.

IND vs AUS 4th Test 2023 Day 4 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

ರವಿವಾರ ಆರಾಮಗಿ ಮ್ಯಾಚ್ ನೋಡಿ ಮಜಾ ಮಾಡಿ 🙏 ನೋಡಿರಿ 📺 | INDvAUS 4th Test | Day 4 ಇಂದು ಬೆಳಿಗ್ಗೆ 9ಕ್ಕೆ ನಿಮ್ಮ Star Sports Kannada ಮತ್ತು Disney+Hotstarನಲ್ಲಿ#TeamIndia #TestByFire pic.twitter.com/dc9y7N2FAU — Star Sports Kannada (@StarSportsKan) March 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)