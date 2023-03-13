As we enter the last day of the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy, a draw is the most likely result in the Day 5 of the 4th and final Test. Both the hosts and the visitors had a good outing with the bat in the first four days with Australia currently trailing by 88 runs. Leading the series by a margin of 2-1, India will be taking chances to make Australia uncomfortable with still some runs in hand and push them into a spot of bother. Action on Day 5 will start at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad at 9:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). The live telecast of the day's play will be available on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 1/HD Hindi, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu and Star Sports Kannada, and DD Sports, but only on DD Free Dish. Fans can also watch live streaming of this match on the Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV apps.

IND vs AUS 4th Test 2023 Day 5 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Fiery pacer 🔥 @y_umesh returned to rattle the stumps and unsettle the 🇦🇺 lower order, resulting in a dramatic collapse. 😮👏 Tune-in to the 4th Mastercard #INDvAUS Test Today | 9 AM onwards | Star Sports Network & Disney+Hotstar.#BelieveInBlue #TestByFire #Cricket pic.twitter.com/10JWw4GBrf — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 13, 2023

