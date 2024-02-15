India and England resume their action in the 3rd Test match in Rajkot on Thursday, February 15. Both India and England will be looking forward to getting ahead as the series is currently levelled at 1-1. Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the India vs England Test series and the IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 3 will be available on the Sports 18 1 and Colors Cineplex TV channels. Fans can also tune in to the JioCinema app and website to watch India vs England 3rd Test Day 1 live streaming online for free. Father Naushad Khan in Tears As Sarfaraz Khan Receives His India Cap At Start of IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024 (Watch Video).

India vs England Live Streaming and Telecast Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)