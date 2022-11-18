India will take on New Zealand in the first T20 international game of the IND Tour of NZ 2022 today. The match is scheduled to be played at the Sky Stadium in Wellington on November 18, 2022 (Friday). The IND vs NZ game starts at 12:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Doordarshan Sports will provide the live telecast of the match while fans will be provided a live stream by the Amazon Prime Video app and website.

India vs New Zealand Live Telecast on DD Sports

#TeamIndia marches on🙌 Up next is a visit of New Zealand that will begin tomorrow 🏆#NZvIND🌟 LIVE on DD Free Dish📺 pic.twitter.com/fIPCHRaLHu — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) November 17, 2022

India vs New Zealand Live Streaming Online

Excitement will be at its peak when 🇮🇳 & 🇳🇿 go head to head! 💙 to get reminded when the match goes underway. Live and exclusive only on @PrimeVideoIN#NZvINDonPrime #CricketOnPrime #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/RSEWwZbjiB — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) November 17, 2022

