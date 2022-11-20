India will take on New Zealand in the second T20 international game of the IND Tour of NZ 2022 today, November 20, Sunday. The IND vs NZ match is scheduled to be played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. The first match was called off due to heavy rain. The IND vs NZ game starts at 12:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Doordarshan Sports (DD Sports) will provide the live telecast of the match while fans will be provided live streaming option by Amazon Prime Video app and website.

India vs New Zealand Live Telecast on DD Sports

Another day to Cheer for our Men In Blue 🦾#NZvIND 2nd T20I, Tomorrow LIVE on DD Free Dish 📺 pic.twitter.com/V5LqUS3m5j — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) November 19, 2022

India vs New Zealand Live Streaming Online

cancel all Sunday plans, the 2nd #NZvIND T20I unfolds 🔜! 🏏 Watch it live & exclusive on Nov 20 at 11 AM, only on @PrimeVideoIN#NZvINDonPrime #CricketOnPrime pic.twitter.com/3RJgr5IxGV — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) November 19, 2022

