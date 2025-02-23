In the biggest match of the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025 so far, India takes on neighbours Pakistan on February 23. The IND vs PAK CT Match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, and begin at 2:30 Indian Standard Time (IST). The official broadcast partners of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 are JioStar Network which will provide live telecast viewing options of the IND vs PAK CT match on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2, and Sports TV Channels in India. Fans can switch to online live streaming viewing options of IND vs PAK CT 2025 on JioHotstar app and website, which will be free of cost. India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About IND vs PAK CT Cricket Match in Dubai.

IND vs PAK CT 2025 Live

A record that #TeamIndia would want to better at any cost! 👊 Will they complete the revenge of the 2017 #ChampionsTrophy final in the #GreatestRivalry? 🤔#ChampionsTrophyOnJioStar 👉 #INDvPAK | Today, 1:30 PM on 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗿 𝗦𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝟭, 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗿 𝗦𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝟭 𝗛𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶,… pic.twitter.com/5cYlWcauvi — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 23, 2025

