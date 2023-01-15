India will aim at a clean sweep when they take on Sri Lanka in the third and final ODI of the three-match series on Sunday, January 15. The match is slated to start at 1:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. Star Sports and DD Sports will provide live telecast of this match. Fans can also watch live streaming of this match, on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Ravindra Jadeja Set To Feature in Ranji Trophy To Regain Match Fitness Ahead of India vs Australia, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023.

IND vs SL 3rd ODI Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

It’s down to the final game of this series. Will #TeamIndia secure a whitewash? Tune-in to the Final Mastercard #INDvSL ODI 📺 Today | 12:30 PM onwards | Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar#BelieveInBlue pic.twitter.com/V7B9QyJ5HE — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 15, 2023

