India and West Indies meet in the first Test of the two-match series on July 12. The match is being played at Windsor Park in Roseau in, Dominica at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). DD Sports would provide live telecast of the match and the series in India. Fans can also watch live streaming of the match on the FanCode and JioCinema apps and websites. JioCinema would provide live streaming of the series for free. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan Make Debuts in India vs West Indies 1st Test 2023 (See Pics).

India vs West Indies Live Telecast

Match Week on Doordarshan Sports 🏏 #WIvIND - Available on all platforms 🤝 pic.twitter.com/EkO36ITTUE — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) July 12, 2023

IND vs WI Live Streaming on JioCinema

The #Windies win the toss & elect to bat at Windsor Park 🏟️ - Debuts for ✌️Jaiswal & Kishan💥 - Ashwin is 🔙 in the XI#WIvIND #SabJawaabMilenge — JioCinema (@JioCinema) July 12, 2023

IND vs WI 1st Test 2023 Streaming on FanCode

