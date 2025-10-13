New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): A fine 10th-wicket partnership between Jayden Seales and Justin Greaves and centuries from Shai Hope and John Campbell stage an incredible fightback and set a 121-run target for India to win the second Test against the West Indies at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday.

At the end of the day 4's play, India was 63/1, with KL Rahul (25*) and Sai Sudharsan (30*) unbeaten. They have made sure India was more than halfway through the target after Yashasvi Jaiswal's early dismissal.

WI started the final session at 361/9, with Greaves (35*) and Seales (18*) unbeaten, with the side having a lead of 91 runs.

The duo continued to frustrate Indian bowlers, with Greaves even bringing up his half-century in 85 balls, with three fours. However, their 79th-run stand for the 10th wicket was finally broken by Jasprit Bumrah, who got Seales caught for 32 in 67 balls (with a four and six) by Washington Sundar at deep square leg. WI was bundled out for 390 runs in 118.5 overs. After being forced to follow on after being bundled out for 248 in their first innings in response to India's 518/5 declared, the Windies got themselves a 120-run lead, giving India 121 runs to win.

Bumrah (3/44) and Kuldeep Yadav (3/104) were the top bowlers for India, while Mohammed Siraj also chipped in with two wickets for 43 runs in 15 overs. Ravindra Jadeja and Sundar got a wicket each.

In the run-chase of 121 runs, Yashasvi Jaiswal started off with two boundaries off Seales' first over but was caught after launching the ball at long-on to Anderson Phillip. Jomel Warrican got his wicket for eight in seven balls, with India at 9/1.

It was up to KL and Sudharsan to stabilise the innings. KL appeared watchful; on the other hand, Sudharsan collected boundaries against spinners easily.

India reached the 50-run mark in 15.1 overs. India ended their day safely without any further fall of wickets.

The second session on day four started with West Indies at 252/3, with Shai Hope (92*) unbeaten alongside Roston Chase (23*). The duo started positively with boundaries off Kuldeep and Bumrah.

In the 82nd over, with a boundary off Siraj, Hope reached his third half-century and his first in the longest format of the game since eight years in 204 balls, with 12 fours and two sixes. However, a lapse in concentration allowed Siraj to uproot his stumps for a 214-ball 103, leaving WI at 271/4.

The pair of skipper Chase (40 in 72 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and wicketkeeper-batter Tevin Imlach took down Kuldeep with some aggressive hitting, helping WI get near the 300-run mark. But before they could touch it, Kuldeep trapped Imlach lbw for a 12-ball 13. From then on, Kuldeep and Bumrah triggered a collapse for WI, leaving them at 311/9.

However, the final pair of Seales and Greaves had other plans. The duo was increasingly cautious against Bumrah and Kuldeep, while Seales' slog-sweep against Jadeja in the 106th over was a thing of beauty and a statement of intent. WI reached the 350-run mark in 106.2 overs. The duo ended the first session with a fifty-run partnership, leading by 91 runs.

The visitors started the day four at 173/2, with John Campbell (87*) and Hope (66*) unbeaten. Having started the day with a 138-run stand, they secured their 150-run stand for the third wicket, becoming the first WI pair since Darren Bravo & Kieran Powell at the Wankhede in 2011 to put together a 150-run plus stand against India.

In the 58th over, with an audacious six against Jadeja, Campbell brought up his maiden Test ton in 174 balls, with nine fours and three sixes. This was the first Test ton by a Windies opener in two years and the first one by a WI opener against India since 2006 and in India since 2002.

The duo continued to march on, bringing WI's 200-run mark in 60.4 overs. However, it was Jadeja who put the brakes on scoring by removing Campbell for 115 in 199 balls, with 12 fours and three sixes. The epic 177-run partnership for the third-wicket was broken, leaving WI at 212/3.

The captain Chase joined Hope at the crease, who was marching towards his ton, taking WI beyond the 250-run mark in 77.1 overs and ending the first session safely with a total of 79 runs scored and just one wicket lost.

Brief Scores: India: 518/5 declared and 63/1 (Sai Sudharsan 30*, KL Rahul 25*, Jomel Warrican 1/15) against West Indies: 248 and 390 (John Campbell 115, Shai Hope 103, Jasprit Bumrah 3/44). (ANI)

