The upcoming fourth T20I between India and West Indies is a must-win game for India as a defeat could mean a series win for the hosts, West Indies. The fourth T20I is all set to take place at Lauderhill, Florida. The fourth game of the series will begin at 8:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). DD Sports will provide live telecast of the match in India. Fans can watch live streaming of this match on the FanCode app and website. Fans also have the option of watching all the action for free on the JioCinema app and website.

IND vs WI 4th T20I 2023 Live Streaming

Match Day!! Are you ready ❓ #WIvIND ⚡️Game LIVE on DD Network 🟢 Starts 8 PM pic.twitter.com/B1Dxf0KPjS — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) August 12, 2023

