An exciting decider is on the cards when India lock horns with West Indies in the fifth and final T20I of what has been an enthralling five-match series, on August 13. The match is set to be played at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida and it will begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans can watch live telecast of this match on DD Sports, the official broadcast partner of the tour in India. JioCinema would provide live streaming of this match for free in India. However, fans seeking an ad-free experience can also watch this match live on the FanCode app and website. Yashasvi Jaiswal-Shubman Gill Register Highest Opening Stand for India in T20 Internationals, Achieve Feat During Ind vs WI 4th T20I 2023.

