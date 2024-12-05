India Women's National Cricket Team is all set to lock horns with the Australia Women's National Cricket Team in a three-match ODI series. India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI 2024 is all set to be played at the Allan Border Field in Australia on Thursday, December 5. IND-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI 2024 has a scheduled start time of 9:50 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). The live telecast of the IND-W vs AUS-W ODI series will be available on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 2 TV channels. Fans in India will be able to watch the live streaming of the India Women vs Australia Women ODI Series on Disney+ Hotstar but at cost of a subscription fee. IND-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI 2024, Brisbane Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India Women vs Australia Women at Allan Border Field.

IND-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI 2024

The mission to bring home the first ever Indian Women’s ODI series win in Australia, begins today! 💪 Let's cheer on the #WomenInBlue against their #ToughestRivals, as they march on to script #HERstory!#AUSWvINDWonStar 1st ODI 👉 THU 5 DEC, 9:50 AM onwards on Star Sports! pic.twitter.com/AY7jlIi1Oe — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 5, 2024

