India Women vs Australia Women: The India women's national cricket team is set to take on the Australia women's national cricket team in a three-match ODI series that starts on December 5. The IND-W vs AUS-W ODI series is a very crucial one, given the fact that the Women's ODI World Cup is slated to be held next year. Keeping preparations for the marquee tournament in mind, both India and Australia would slowly work towards forming match-winning combinations which can eventually go a long way in helping them claim the coveted crown. For India, facing the Australia women's national cricket team in their own backyard is set to be a stiff challenge and Harmanpreet Kaur and her team would surely embrace it. On Which Channel India Women vs Australia Women 2024 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch IND-W vs AUS-W ODI Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

The IND-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI 2024 is set to be played at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane. The Women in Blue recently defeated the New Zealand women's national cricket team 2-1 in a three-match ODI series, something that would give them a world of confidence. Australia on the other hand, will start as favourites.

Brisbane Weather Report

The IND-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI 2024 is set to start at 2:20 PM (local time) and according to the weather report above, the conditions in Brisbane will be a bit cloudy. There are however no chances of rain in Brisbane despite the cloud cover remaining for the whole period of the match. IND-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st ODI 2024: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for India Women vs Australia Women in Brisbane.

Allan Border Field Pitch Report

The surface at the Allan Border Field is expected to provide assistance to fast bowlers. With a cloud cover expected during the period of the game, the team which wins the toss might fancy bowling first as they would look to make the most of the pace-friendly conditions. On the other hand, a sunny day might lead to the team that wins the toss to bat first. Batting might become a bit tough in the initial phase of the game but it would get easier as the game progresses.

