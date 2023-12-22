In the opening day of the only Test, Pooja Vastrakar claimed 4-53 and Sneh Rana 3-56 as the Indian women bowled out Australia for 219 runs in their first innings. IND W will take on AUS W in a one-off test match at Wankhede Stadium, Navi Mumbai on Friday December 22. The IND W vs AUS W One-Off Test starts at 9:30 AM as per Indian Standard Time (IST). Fans can watch the live telecast of the India Women vs Australia Women one-off test on the Sports 18 network in India. Live streaming of the match will be available on the JioCinema app as well as on the FanCode app. IND-W vs AUS-W One-Off Test: Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana Help India Bowl Out Australia for 219

IND-W vs AUS-W One-Off Test 2023 Day 2 Free Live Streaming and Telecast Details

