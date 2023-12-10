Having lost the series already, India Women will go up against England Women in the third and last match of the three-game T20I series on Saturday, December 10. The IND-W vs ENG-W 3rd T20I 2023 match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and it will start at 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The IND-W vs ENG-W 3rd T20I live telecast will be available on Sports18 1 HD TV channel. Fans can access the JioCinema mobile app or website to watch free live streaming of IND-W vs ENG-W 3rd T20I online. Star England Women's Team Cricketer Sophie Ecclestone Shows Her Bowling Skills At Oval Maidan in Mumbai, Video Goes Viral!

IND-W vs ENG-W 3rd T20I 2023 Match Free Live Streaming and Telecast Details

