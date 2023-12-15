India Women are on the driver's seat as they put up a score 410/7 after day 1 against England Women in the one-off Test. IND-W will take on ENG-W in Day 2 of the one-off test match at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai on Friday, December 15. The IND W vs ENG W One-Off Test starts at 9:30 AM as per Indian Standard Time (IST). Fans can watch the live telecast of the India Women vs England Women one-off test on the Sports 18 network in India. Live streaming of the match will be available on the JioCinema app as well as on the FanCode app. IND-W vs ENG-W One-Off Test 2023 Day 1 Stumps Update: Shubha Satheesh, Jemimah Rodrigues Put India in Driver's Seat At End of Day's Play.

IND-W vs ENG-W One-Off Test 2023 Day 2 Free Live Streaming and Telecast Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)