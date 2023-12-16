The highly anticipated England Women's tour of India is ending as IND W will take on ENG W in a one-off Test Match day 3 at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai from Saturday, December 16 onwards. The IND W vs ENG W One-Off Test day 3 starts at 9:30 AM as per Indian Standard Time (IST). Fans can watch the live telecast of the India Women vs England Women one-off test on the Sports 18 network in India. Live streaming of the match will be available on the JioCinema app as well as on the FanCode app. IND-W vs ENG-W One-Off Test: Deepti Sharma’s 5/7, Captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s 44* Help India Take Control Against England As 19 Wickets Fall on Day 2.

India Women vs England Women One-Off Test Match Day 3

5⃣.3⃣-4⃣-7⃣-5⃣



Deepti Sharma becomes only the second 🇮🇳 woman to score a fifty and pick up a fifer in the same Test! 👏👏#INDvENG #IDFCFirstBankWomensTest pic.twitter.com/AAN5XsLcNE— Sports18 (@Sports18) December 15, 2023

