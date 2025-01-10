India women's national cricket team is all set to lock horns with the Ireland women's national cricket team for a three-match ODI series. India Women vs Ireland Women 1st ODI 2025 is all set to be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Friday, January 10 on a scheduled start time of 11:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 is the official broadcaster, which means IND-W vs IRE-W 1st ODI 2025 will be telecasted live on Sports18 1 TV channels. Fans in India can tune into Disney+ Hotstar as the live streaming viewing option for the IND-W vs IRE-W 1st ODI 2025. India Women vs Ireland Women Live Score Updates of 1st ODI 2025.

India Women vs Ireland Women 1st ODI 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

#TeamIndia is geared up for their next challenge! 💪



Can 🇮🇳 start the series on a winning note?



To find out watch 1st #INDvIRE ODI, LIVE today on Disney+ Hotstar, Sports18-1 and Sports18-1HD 👈 pic.twitter.com/dlPYKZWlqE— Sports18 (@Sports18) January 10, 2025

