OUT! Priya Mishra takes down another! A second consecutive wicket down for the visitors. Priya Mishra came up with a beautiful googly and Laura Delany was bamboozled. Laura Delany b Priya Mishra 0 (1)
OUT! A big wicket down and Women in Blue take advantage here. Ireland Women were coming up with a decent start but Richa Ghosh had other plans. Priya Mishra came up with a great delivery which helped Richa Ghosh get the bails off in time. Orla Prendergast st Richa Ghosh b Priya Mishra 9 (19)
OUT! Ireland women are now two down! Women in Blue strike again. Visitors are looking in trouble now as they lose second wicket. Una Raymond-Hoey got confused between the wickets and hence Jemimah Rodrigues got enough time to throw the ball to batting end. Una Raymond-Hoey run out Jemimah Rodrigues 5 (10)
OUT! Women in Blue strike early! Ireland women were looking but Sarah Forbes will be disappointed with her shot selection. Titas Sadhu strikes. Sarah Forbes c Deepti Sharma b Titas Sadhu 9 (15)
Ireland Women are off the mark. Both opening batters will be looking for a strong partnership on this batting surface in Gujarat. This is going to be an important game for both sides.
India Women: Smriti Mandhana (c), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Tejal Hasabnis, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sayali Satghare, Saima Thakor, Priya Mishra, Titas Sadhu.Ireland Women: Sarah Forbes, Gaby Lewis (c), Una Raymond-Hoey, Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany, Leah Paul, Coulter Reilly (wk), Arlene Kelly, Georgina Dempsey, Freya Sargent, Aimee Maguire.
TOSS! Ireland women's national cricket team have won the toss and have elected to bat first against the India women's national cricket team.
India Women's National Cricket Team vs Ireland Women's National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: The India women's national cricket team are hosting the Ireland women's national cricket team for the first ODI of the three-match series. The first ODI between the Indian women and the Irish women is being played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. Ahead of the three-match ODI series against the Ireland women's cricket team, the India women's team thrashed the West Indies women's national cricket team 3-0 in a recently concluded ODI series at home. The three-match ODI series against the Ireland women's cricket team is crucial for Women in Blue to prepare for the ICC ODI World Cup 2025 at home. It is to be noted that the India women's national cricket team has already qualified for the upcoming ICC tournament.
For the three-match ODI series, the India management has rested their regular captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, and star pacer Renuka Thakur. Star opener Shafali Verma, who was dropped since the Australia tour in December 2023, continues to be on the sidelines. In the absence of Harmanpreet Kaur, veteran opener Smriti Mandhana has been named the stand-in skipper for the three-match ODI series against the Ireland women's cricket team. For visitors, star batter Gaby Lewis will lead the spirited Irish side.
Squads:
India women's national cricket team Squad: Smriti Mandhana(c), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Saima Thakor, Minnu Mani, Titas Sadhu, Priya Mishra, Tanuja Kanwar, Uma Chetry, Raghvi Bist, Sayali Satghare
Ireland women's national cricket team Squad: Sarah Forbes, Gaby Lewis(c), Joanna Loughran(w), Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany, Leah Paul, Una Raymond-Hoey, Arlene Kelly, Ava Canning, Freya Sargent, Aimee Maguire, Rebecca Stokell, Georgina Dempsey, Alana Dalzell, Coulter Reilly