India Women's National Cricket Team vs Ireland Women's National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: The India women's national cricket team are hosting the Ireland women's national cricket team for the first ODI of the three-match series. The first ODI between the Indian women and the Irish women is being played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. Ahead of the three-match ODI series against the Ireland women's cricket team, the India women's team thrashed the West Indies women's national cricket team 3-0 in a recently concluded ODI series at home. The three-match ODI series against the Ireland women's cricket team is crucial for Women in Blue to prepare for the ICC ODI World Cup 2025 at home. It is to be noted that the India women's national cricket team has already qualified for the upcoming ICC tournament. India Women vs Ireland Women 2025 Schedule: Get IND-W vs IRE-W ODI Series Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

For the three-match ODI series, the India management has rested their regular captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, and star pacer Renuka Thakur. Star opener Shafali Verma, who was dropped since the Australia tour in December 2023, continues to be on the sidelines. In the absence of Harmanpreet Kaur, veteran opener Smriti Mandhana has been named the stand-in skipper for the three-match ODI series against the Ireland women's cricket team. For visitors, star batter Gaby Lewis will lead the spirited Irish side. On Which Channel India Women vs Ireland Women Live Telecast Will Be Available? How To Watch IND-W vs IRE-W Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

Squads:

India women's national cricket team Squad: Smriti Mandhana(c), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Saima Thakor, Minnu Mani, Titas Sadhu, Priya Mishra, Tanuja Kanwar, Uma Chetry, Raghvi Bist, Sayali Satghare

Ireland women's national cricket team Squad: Sarah Forbes, Gaby Lewis(c), Joanna Loughran(w), Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany, Leah Paul, Una Raymond-Hoey, Arlene Kelly, Ava Canning, Freya Sargent, Aimee Maguire, Rebecca Stokell, Georgina Dempsey, Alana Dalzell, Coulter Reilly