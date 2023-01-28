Indian women's team will face the South African women's team in the 5th T20I of the ongoing Tri-Series in South Africa. The match will begin at 10:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Buffalo Park, East London. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of this Tri-Series and they will provide a live telecast of this match in India. DD Sports will also provide a live telecast for DD Free Dish users. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you may tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app or website. Shafali Verma Birthday: BCCI Wishes Indian Women's Team Cricketer As She Turns 19.

India Women vs South Africa Women on Star Sports Network

With every wicket taken, with every boundary smashed, these #WomenInBlue rewrite h̵i̵s̵ her-story! We’re pumped to watch 🇮🇳 take things to the next level against #SouthAfrica. 🤯💪🏼#SAvIND | Tune-in🏏today, 10:30 PM, on Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar! #BlueKnowsNoGender #HerStory pic.twitter.com/Ya9eposNH3 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 28, 2023

